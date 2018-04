BRIEF-JetBlue Expects Q1 Capacity To Increase Below Prior Guidance

April 11 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC

* NOW EXPECTS Q1 CAPACITY TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 3.3 PERCENT, BELOW PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF 3.5% TO 5.5%

* FOR Q1 IN TOTAL, RASM WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY APPROXIMATELY ONE POINT DUE TO LOWER COMPLETION FACTOR

* YEAR

* DUE TO A MORE ACTIVE WINTER THAN NORMAL, NOW EXPECTS Q1 CAPACITY TO INCREASE BELOW PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE

* TRAFFIC IN MARCH INCREASED 7.3 PERCENT FROM MARCH 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 3.3 PERCENT

* IN PEAK DEMAND IN MARCH, AMONG OTHERS

* FOR Q2, CONTINUES TO EXPECT A 2.5 POINT HEADWIND FROM HOLIDAY CALENDAR PLACEMENT ON RASM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: