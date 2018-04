BRIEF-JetBlue Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.27

April 24 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,754 MILLION, UP 9.6 PERCENT

* CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 7.0% YEAR OVER YEAR IN THE SECOND QUARTER 2018

* Q1 2018 REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE GROWTH OF 6.1%, YEAR OVER YEAR, INCLUDING NET BENEFIT FROM HOLIDAY CALENDAR PLACEMENT

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS CAPACITY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 8.5%

* LOWER COMPLETION FACTOR RESULTED IN QTRLY CAPACITY GROWTH BELOW LOW-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FROM JANUARY

* CASM EX-FUEL EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 2.0% AND 4.0% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* QTRLY LOAD FACTOR 84.6 PERCENT VERSUS 83.9 PERCENT IN Q1 2017

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS YEAR OVER YEAR CASM EX-FUEL TO BE BETWEEN NEGATIVE 1.0% AND POSITIVE 1.0%

* RASM GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN DOWN 3.0% AND FLAT FOR SECOND QUARTER 2018

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS CASM EX-FUEL GROWTH TO INFLECT DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VERSUS 11.46 CENTS

* ANTICIPATES PAYING ABOUT $65 MILLION IN REGULARLY SCHEDULED DEBT AND CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS IN Q2 AND ABOUT $197 MILLION FOR FY 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $1626 MILLION VERSUS $1458 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 11.87 BILLION VERSUS 11.40 BILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 11.87 BILLION VERSUS 11.40 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S