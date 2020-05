BRIEF-Jetblue Says It Will Keep Blocking Seats Through July 6

May 20 (Reuters) - Jetblue

* JETBLUE - WILL EXTEND THROUGH JULY 4 COMMITMENT TO SEAT DISTANCING BY BLOCKING MIDDLE SEATS IN ROWS WHERE PARTIES ARE NOT TRAVELING TOGETHER

* JETBLUE - ON ITS SMALLER EMBRAER 190 AIRCRAFT, CO WILL BLOCK AISLE SEATS

* JETBLUE - WILL REQUIRE FACE COVERINGS FOR ALL CUSTOMERS DURING CHECK-IN, BOARDING AND IN FLIGHT

* JETBLUE - WAIVING CHANGE AND CANCEL FEES FOR TICKETS PURCHASED BY MAY 31

* JETBLUE - WILL KEEP THE SEAT DISTANCING PROGRAM IN PLACE THROUGH AT LEAST JULY 6

* JETBLUE - EXTENDING TRAVEL BANK CREDIT EXPIRATIONS TO A 24-MONTH PERIOD FOR CREDITS ISSUED BETWEEN FEB. 27 AND MAY 31 Source text for Eikon: