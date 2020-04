JetBlue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE SAYS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $935.8 MILLION IN U.S. GOVERNMENT PAYROLL AID INCLUDING $685.1 MILLION IN DIRECT GRANTS AND $250.7 MILLION IN LOW-INTEREST LOAN

* JETBLUE SAYS U.S. AID LAW DOES NOT SOLVE THE LONG-TERM PROBLEMS FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BUT PROVIDES 'SOME MUCH-NEEDED BREATHING ROOM'