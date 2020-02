BRIEF-JetBlue Suspends Change And Cancel Fees For New Reservations As Coronavirus Concerns Evolve

Feb 26 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE SUSPENDS CHANGE AND CANCEL FEES FOR NEW RESERVATIONS TO GIVE CUSTOMERS BOOKING CONFIDENCE AS CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS EVOLVE

* JETBLUE - WILL SUSPEND CHANGE, CANCEL FEES FOR NEW FLIGHT BOOKINGS STARTING FEBRUARY 27, THROUGH MARCH 11, 2020, FOR TRAVEL COMPLETED BY JUNE 1, 2020

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - MOVE WILL APPLY TO ALL FARES OFFERED BY JETBLUE, INCLUDING BLUE BASIC

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - FLIGHTS BOOKED THROUGH JETBLUE VACATIONS WILL ALSO BE ALLOWED CHANGES OR CANCELLATIONS WITH NO FEES

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - CUSTOMERS WHO BOOK IN NEXT TWO WEEKS WILL RECEIVE A FULL TRAVEL CREDIT SHOULD THEY NEED TO CANCEL THEIR TRIP