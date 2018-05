May 3 (Reuters) - JetPay Corp:

* JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK - SEC FILING

* JETPAY CORP - ON APRIL 30, UNIT RECEIVED SETTLEMENT PAYMENT OF $2.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2FEXc4p) Further company coverage: