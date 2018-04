BRIEF-Jfe Exec Says Aims To Raise Steel Product Prices By 2,000 Yen Per Tonne In April-September

April 26 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings Inc:

* JFE HOLDINGS SAYS PLANS A TOTAL OF 1 TRILLION YEN ($9.15 BILLION) INVESTMENT OVER NEXT 3 YEARS

* JFE HOLDINGS SAYS 900 BILLION YEN OUT OF 1 TRILLION YEN SPENDING PLAN WILL BE USED FOR DOMESTIC CAPEX

* JFE SAYS AIMS TO BOOST RECURRING PROFIT TO 280 BILLION YEN IN NEXT 3 YEARS VERSUS 216.3 BILLION YEN IN FY2017/18

* JFE EXEC SAYS NEW US TARIFFS ON STEEL HAVE NOT AFFECTED ITS EXPORTS TO US MARKET

* JFE EXEC SAYS AIMS TO BOOST CRUDE STEEL OUTPUT TO AROUND 29 MILLION TONNES IN FY2018/19 ON PARENT BASIS VERSUS 28.46 MILLION TONNES A YEAR EARLIER

* JFE EXEC SAYS AIMS TO RAISE STEEL PRODUCT PRICES BY 2,000 YEN PER TONNE IN APRIL-SEPTEMBER Further company coverage: ($1 = 109.3400 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)