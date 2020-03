March 16 (Reuters) - JG Summit Holdings Inc:

* JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC - ANY RISK IDENTIFICATION AND IMPACT ASSESSMENT WILL BE UNTIMELY AND WILL LIKELY BE INCOMPLETE

* JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS - REGULATIONS BY PHILIPPINE GOVERNMENT, RESTRICTIONS BY FOREIGN GOVTS HAVE POTENTIAL TO CHANGE RISK DYNAMICS OF BUSINESSES OF CO'S UNITS