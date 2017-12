Dec 21 (Reuters) - Jg Summit Holdings Inc:

* CO, ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP‍​, FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS & OTHERS TO FORM CONSORTIUM

* CONSORTIUM TO REHABILITATE NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT THROUGH UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL TO BE SUBMITTED TO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: