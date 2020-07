July 7 (Reuters) - JG Summit Holdings Inc:

* NAIA CONSORTIUM, WHICH CO IS PART OF, SUBMITTED LETTER TO THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

* LETTER NOTIFIES THAT DUE TO COVID19, CONSORTIUM CAN ONLY MOVE FORWARD WITH NAIA PROJECT UNDER REVISED CONDITIONS CONSORTIUM PROPOSED

* PROPOSAL WAS TO EXPAND, UPGRADE, AND TRANSFORM THE NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: