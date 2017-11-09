FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J.G. Wentworth Co announces restructuring agreement with lenders to reduce debt
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
Texas Church Shooting
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 9, 2017 / 10:44 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

BRIEF-J.G. Wentworth Co announces restructuring agreement with lenders to reduce debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - JG Wentworth Co

* The J.G. Wentworth Company announces consensual restructuring agreement with lenders to significantly reduce its debt and fortify its balance sheet

* JG Wentworth Co says ‍day-to-day operations planned to continue in ordinary course​

* JG Wentworth - ‍entered agreement with lenders to significantly deleverage company​

* JG Wentworth - under agreement, lenders to exchange claims under credit facility for cash consideration and at least 95.5 pct of equity in newly-restructured co​

* JG Wentworth - to fully extinguish loans under credit facility totaling $449.5 million; obtain secured credit facility between $65 million and $70 million​

* JG Wentworth Co - agreement will reduce company’s annual debt service from $32 million to less than $5 million​

* JG Wentworth Co - ‍ under agreement, co will reconstitute board of directors to reflect new ownership of company​

* JG Wentworth Co - ‍restructuring will be accomplished through a voluntary, pre-packaged, in-court process​

* JG Wentworth Co - ‍restructuring is not expected to impact daily management or operations of company​

* JG Wentworth Co - ‍co has been assisted in negotiating restructuring by Evercore Group L.L.C. as financial advisor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.