March 26 (Reuters) - JH Educational Technology INC :

* PROFIT FOR YEAR RMB227.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB286.9 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK0.021 CENTS AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK0.054 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE RMB485.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB301.8 MILLION

* PRELIMINARILY CONCLUDED NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP FOR FY DUE TO COVID-19