March 27 (Reuters) - JHM Development SA:

* SAYS EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS IN THE SHORT-TERM

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FUTURE FIN RESULTS FROM PROPERTY SALES, PROJECT EXECUTION AND EXTERNAL FINANCING

* SAYS NEGATIVE IMPACT WILL BE MOSTLY SEEN IN COMMERCIAL SPACE RENTAL