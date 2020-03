March 11 (Reuters) - Jia Group Holdings Ltd:

* DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF TWO RESTAURANTS IN WANCHAI DUE TO VIRUS OUTBREAK

* DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF TWO RESTAURANTS IN WANCHAI,

* “COMMISSARY”, GROUP’S ANOTHER RESTAURANT LOCATED IN ADMIRALTY, WILL BE CLOSED IN APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: