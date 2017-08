June 16 (Reuters) - GAPWAVES AB:

* PROFESSOR JIAN YANG GETS SEK 4 MILLION GRANT TO DEVELOP SMART CAPPED BOWTIE AND INTEGRATE IT TO MM-WAVE 5G SYSTEM

* GAPWAVES TO CONTRIBUTE SEK 1.5 MILLION TO THE PROJECT

* GAPWAVES HAS PATENT ON CAPPED BOWTIED ANTENNA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)