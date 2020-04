BRIEF-Jiangnan Group Says FY Turnover Up 7.4% To Rmb14,524.2 Million

April 17 (Reuters) - Jiangnan Group Ltd:

* JIANGNAN GROUP LTD- FY TURNOVER INCREASED BY ABOUT 7.4% TO RMB14,524.2 MILLION

* JIANGNAN GROUP LTD- RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK0.5 CENT PER SHARE

* JIANGNAN GROUP LTD- FY PROFIT FOR YEAR RMB 383.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB 182.4 MILLION

* JIANGNAN GROUP LTD- ANTICIPATED THAT COVID-19 WOULD HAVE CERTAIN NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON PRODUCTION AND SALES OF GROUP IN Q1 OF 2020

* JIANGNAN GROUP LTD- OUTBREAK HAS SO FAR CAUSED OPERATIONAL DELAYS AND INCREASED DEMAND FOR WORKING CAPITAL FOR GROUP'S BUSINESSES