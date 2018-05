BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma In Deal To Sell Technology Unit To Risen Energy

May 7 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :

* SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO SELL ITS TECHNOLOGY UNIT TO SHENZHEN-BASED INVESTMENT FIRM DUE TO CHANGES IN MARKET CONDITIONS

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SELL THE TECHNOLOGY UNIT TO RISEN ENERGY CO LTD FOR AT LEAST 2.6 BILLION YUAN ($408.48 million)

* RISEN ENERGY SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HUdJqR ; bit.ly/2wmpFMQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3650 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)