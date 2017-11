Nov 1 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co

* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($453.71 million) bonds

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up buyout fund worth 2.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2z9r3SX; bit.ly/2z3oh1J

