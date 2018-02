Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd:

* SAYS IT CUTS SHARE ISSUE SIZE TO 561.0 MILLION YUAN ($88.67 million) FROM 1.13 BILLION YUAN PREVIOUSLY

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON FEB 13