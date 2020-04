April 24 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd:

* QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB32.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB1.03 BILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE RMB 963.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB 2.36 BILLION

* EXPECTED CUMULATIVE NET PROFIT FROM BEGINNING OF YEAR TO END OF NEXT REPORTING PERIOD WILL DECREASE SIGNIFICANTLY

* POLICY ON WAIVER OF TOLLS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 HAS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CO’S OPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: