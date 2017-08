Aug 4(Reuters) - Jiangsu General Science Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit GENERAL RUBBER (NORTH AMERICA) CO.,LTD, which will be mainly engaged in R&D, sales and import-export trade of tires and rubber products

* Says the unit's registered capital is up to $ 5 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iifKSH

