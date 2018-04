April 15 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Hagong Intelligent Co Ltd :

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT 90.0 MILLION YUAN ($14.35 million) VERSUS NET LOSS OF 409.1 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS ITS BUYOUT FUND PLANS TO BOOST HARBIN-BASED ROBOT FIRM'S CAPITAL BY 108.0 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HAQgHU; bit.ly/2HnV4Tw Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)