BRIEF-Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine passes U.S. FDA approval

Aug 15(Reuters) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :

* Says it received FDA approval for Docetaxel Injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration

* Docetaxel Injection can be used for treatment of mammary cancer, nonsmall-cell lung cancer, prostatic cancer, gastric cancer as well as head and neck SCC

* Company will be able to sell its Docetaxel Injection in the United States after receiving the FDA approval

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Qtw79

