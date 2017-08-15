BRIEF-Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine passes U.S. FDA approval

1 Min Read
Aug 15(Reuters) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :
* Says it received FDA approval for Docetaxel Injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Docetaxel Injection can be used for treatment of mammary cancer, nonsmall-cell lung cancer, prostatic cancer, gastric cancer as well as head and neck SCC
* Company will be able to sell its Docetaxel Injection in the United States after receiving the FDA approval
