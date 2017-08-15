FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine passes U.S. FDA approval
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan
North Korea
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 15, 2017 / 8:34 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine passes U.S. FDA approval

1 Min Read

Aug 15(Reuters) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :

* Says it received FDA approval for Docetaxel Injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration

* Docetaxel Injection can be used for treatment of mammary cancer, nonsmall-cell lung cancer, prostatic cancer, gastric cancer as well as head and neck SCC

* Company will be able to sell its Docetaxel Injection in the United States after receiving the FDA approval

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Qtw79

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.