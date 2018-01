Jan 9(Reuters) - Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd

* Says 5 million shares (2.5 percent stake) held by an individual shareholder Feng Jinsheng will be sold by court

* Says Feng Jinsheng is holding 10 million shares (5 percent stake) in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vsnWxS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)