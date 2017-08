Aug 11 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Co Ltd :

* Unaudited loss for six months RMB24.1 million, down 5.19%

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend

* ‍Turnover rmb183.9 million for six months ended 30 June 2017, down 23.07 percent​