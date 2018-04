April 12 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Co Ltd :

* PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW 500 MILLION H SHARES AT PLACING PRICE OF HK$0.184 PER PLACING SHARE

* TO ALLOT & ISSUE 4 BILLION NEW DOMESTIC SHARES TO SUBSCRIBERS FOR RMB0.147 PER SUBSCRIPTION SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING & SUBSCRIPTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT HK$90 MILLION & RMB587.4 MILLION RESPECTIVELY