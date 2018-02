Feb 28(Reuters) - Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd

* Says co’s Jiangsu-based wholly owned unit signed contract to sell 21 percent stake in a Xiamen-based software firm to a limited partnership and two individuals, for 61.3 million yuan

* Says unit will hold 30 percent stake in the Xiamen-based software firm after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/29yBJQ

