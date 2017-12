Dec 1 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AND UNITS' OVERDUE DEBT TOTALLED ABOUT 454.7 MILLION YUAN ($68.83 million) AS OF DEC 1 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kdk9qj Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6060 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)