Dec 27 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT WILL IMPLEMENT RISK WARNING FROM DEC 29 AS COMPANY'S BUSINESS CONDITION WORSENS, EXPECTS THAT IT IS UNABLE TO RESUME NORMAL OPERATION WITHIN THREE MONTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BIvi6n Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)