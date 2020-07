July 9 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Wuzhong Industrial Co Ltd :

* SAYS ONE MEDICINE PRODUCT FROM ITS SUZHOU FACTORY DOES NOT MEET FOOD AND DRUG CONTROL INSTITUTE’S REQUIREMENTS

* SAYS IT HAS HALTED PRODUCTION AND RECALLED THE MEDICINE PRODUCT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/31YsSAl Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)