March 27 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Xinquan Automotive Trim Co Ltd

* Says it will invest 30 million yuan to set up a wholly owned automotive trim unit in Chengdu City

* Says it will invest HK$10,000 to set up a wholly owned unit XINQUAN HONG KONG CO., LIMITED

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oDSgrG; goo.gl/6R1u8q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)