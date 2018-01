Jan 9 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd

* Says it will invest 51 million yuan in Tibet-based new energy automobile firm for 2.3 million shares(22.5 yuan per share)

* Says it will raise stake in the Tibet-based firm to 7.2 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/txpRvo

