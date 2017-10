July 13(Reuters) - Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd :

* Sees 2017 H1 net profit could rise up to 10 percent, or to be 19.1 million yuan to 21 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (19.1 million yuan)

* Comments that market development and improvement of management efficiency as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6Lc7MR

