FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic says H1 2017 dividend payment date on Sept. 26
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 20, 2017 / 6:30 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic says H1 2017 dividend payment date on Sept. 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20(Reuters) - Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for H1 2017, to shareholders of record on Sept. 25

* Says it will distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sept. 26 and the dividend will be paid on Sept. 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7SWiYr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.