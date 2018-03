BRIEF-Jianpu Technology Announces Strategic Investment

March 5 (Reuters) - Jianpu Technology Inc:

* JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

* SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 65% OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A CHINA-BASED TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

* CONSIDERATION OF DEAL IS IN FORM OF COMBINATION OF CASH, ORDINARY SHARES OF CO AND OPTIONS TO PURCHASE CO’S ORDINARY SHARES

* CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION IS APPROXIMATELY RMB110 MILLION

* JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC - NON-CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION WILL REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 1.5% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF CO