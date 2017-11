Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Jianpu Technology Inc sees U.S. IPO of 22.5 million an depositary shares priced between $8.50 and $10.50 per ADS - SEC filing

* Jianpu Technology Inc says it has applied to list the ADS on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “JT”

* Jianpu Technology Inc says the offering of 22.5 million ADS represents about 56.3 million class A ordinary shares Source text: (bit.ly/2hbc2ta)