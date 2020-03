March 26 (Reuters) - Jianzhong Construction Development Ltd :

* DISRUPTIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS MAY HAVE CONSEQUENTIAL IMPACTS ON GROUP’S REVENUE FOR 2020

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR UP 27.6% TO RMB179.2 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS IMPACTED GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY ABOUT 32.3% TO ABOUT RMB1,578.2 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: