BRIEF-Jiashili updates on China Shanshui Cement's announcement on issue of petition by Asia Cement Corp

July 7 (Reuters) - Jiashili Group Ltd
* Refers to announcement of China Shanshui Cement stating that petition was issued by Asia Cement against Tianrui
* Board believes that petition does not have any material adverse impact on operation and financial position of group
* Ho Man Kay, an independent non-executive directors of Shanshui Cement, included in petition by Asia Cement
* According to Ho's confirmation & Shanshui Cement announcement, board of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition