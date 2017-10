Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jiayuan International Group Ltd

* Board expects to record an increase in revenue by approximately 30% to 40% for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expects to record an increase in profit attributable to equity holders by approximately 30% to 40% for six months ended 30 June 2017​

* Expected result due to increase in revenue recognized by group from properties sold