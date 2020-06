June 26 (Reuters) - Jiayuan International Group Ltd :

* PROPOSES TO SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATELY LIST SHARES OF JIAYUAN SERVICES

* PROPOSES TO SPIN-OFF JIAYUAN SERVICES BY WAY OF GLOBAL OFFERING

* STOCK EXCHANGE HAS CONFIRMED THAT CO MAY PROCEED WITH PROPOSED SPIN-OFF

* UPON COMPLETION OF PROPOSED SPIN-OFF, LISTING, CO EXPECTED TO HAVE INTEREST OF NOT LESS THAN 50% IN JIAYUAN SERVICES