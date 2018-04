April 24 (Reuters) - Jilin Province Huinan Changlong Bio-pharmacy Co Ltd:

* QTRLY TURNOVER RMB160.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB153.1 MILLION

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS RMB18.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB17.9 MILLION

* ON 24 APRIL 2018, A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF RMB7 CENTS PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED