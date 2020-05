May 6 (Reuters) - Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS’ UP TO 6% STAKE IN THE COMPANY WILL BE REDUCED WITHIN SIX MONTHS DUE TO PLEDGING DEFAULT

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER'S 25.3% STAKE IN THE COMPANY HAS BEEN FROZEN BY THE COURT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2YLu3Bo; bit.ly/2YIxFUT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)