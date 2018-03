BRIEF-Jim Fitterling To Be CEO Of Materials Science Division of DowDuPont

March 12 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc:

* MATERIALS SCIENCE COMPANY (TO BE CALLED DOW) ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION

* ‍HOWARD UNGERLEIDER TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT AND CFO OF MATERIALS SCIENCE COMPANY

* ‍JIM FITTERLING TO SERVE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATERIALS SCIENCE COMPANY​

* FITTERLING & UNGERLEIDER TO CONTINUE TO SERVE IN CURRENT ROLES AT DOWDUPONT UNTIL COMPLETION OF DIVISION’S INTENDED SEPARATION​

* ‍COMPLETION OF MATERIALS SCIENCE COMPANY’S INTENDED SEPARATION EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY END OF Q1 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: