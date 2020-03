BRIEF-Jimu Group Updates On Potential Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

March 6 (Reuters) - Jimu Group Ltd:

* UPDATES ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FORESEES THAT RECENT OPERATING CONDITIONS IN PRC MAY CAUSE SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN REVENUE FROM LOAN FACILITATION SERVICES

* FORESEES THAT RECENT OPERATING CONDITIONS IN PRC MAY CAUSE SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN REVENUE FROM FOOTWEAR BUSINESS IN NEAR FUTURE

* HAD IMPLEMENTED ARRANGEMENTS FOR LOAN FACILITATION BUSINESS IN PRC WHERE BUSINESS CONSULTING, CREDIT ASSESSMENT SERVICES TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* GROUP RESUMED NORMAL OPERATIONS SINCE MARCH 2