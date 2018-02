Feb 7 (Reuters) - Jindal Poly Investment And Finance Company Ltd:

* ‍IFCI FILED APPLICATION TO DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL-I DELHI WHEREIN CO IS A DEFENDANT

* CO HAD PLEDGED SHARES OF JINDAL INDIA POWERTECH WITH IFCI AS SECURITY FOR OCD'S ISSUED BY JINDAL INDIA POWERTECH