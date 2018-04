April 26 (Reuters) - Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration

* Certificate issued tablets, hard capsules, granules, pills (water pills), powder, syrup, pretreatment and extraction of Chinese medicine manufactured by the company and the valid period is until April 15, 2023

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZE9kGC

