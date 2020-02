Feb 20 (Reuters) - Jinhai International Group Holdings Ltd :

* UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATION IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS IS LIKELY TO AFFECT DEMAND FOR MANPOWER FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: