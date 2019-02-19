BRIEF-Jinko Power, Ardian and White Summit Capital to build solar photovoltaic plant in Spain

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Jinko Power, a global renewable energy company, Ardian Infrastructure, one of the European leaders of the Infrastructure sector and White Summit Capital AG, a Switzerland-based firm specializing in private infrastructure, have agreed to jointly construct and operate “La Isla”, a 182.5 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant near Seville, Spain.

* La Isla, representing a total investment of €125 million, will create 350 direct jobs in the region during its construction phase.

* Once in operation, La Isla will be one of the first grid-parity/zero-subsidy projects in Europe and one of the largest solar PV plants in Spain. It will be able to generate clean energy to cover the annual consumption of 100,000 households (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)