April 17 (Reuters) - JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd:

* JINKOSOLAR EXTENDS CREDIT LIMIT WITH HSBC

* JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD - SIGNED RENEWED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH HSBC (CHINA) CO., LTD. TO INCREASE ITS CREDIT LIMIT TO $47 MILLION FROM $25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)