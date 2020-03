BRIEF-Jinkosolar Holding Sees Q1 Revenue Between $1 Billion And $1.08 Billion

March 13 (Reuters) - JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd:

* JINKOSOLAR ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.23 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS

* REITERATES FULL YEAR 2020 SHIPMENT GUIDANCE AND CAPACITY EXPANSION PLANS

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 ACROSS CHINA AFFECTED CERTAIN RAW MATERIALS SUPPLY AND LOGISTICS DURING Q1 OF 2020

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS RMB9.74(US$1.40)

* COVID-19 IS CAUSING SOME MODULE SHIPMENTS ACROSS CHINA BE POSTPONED TO Q2 OF 2020

* ESTIMATE APPROXIMATELY 400 MW TO 500MW OF OUR SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS IN Q1 WILL BE POSTPONED TO Q2

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE US$0.24

* JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO - BELIEVE SHIPMENTS AND CAPACITY EXPANSION PLANS FOR FULL YEAR 2020 WILL NOT BE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB6.68(US$0.96)

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39 — REFINITIV IBES DATA